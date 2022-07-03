Skip to main content

‘It Says a Lot’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Avoid Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Ake Despite Links

One former Premier League goalkeeper thinks that Manchester City overpaid for Nathan Ake.

Chelsea's hunt for a centre-back is still ongoing. Whilst Matthijs de Ligt seems closer than ever, rumours surrounding Sevilla's Jules Kounde have died down.

One defender who Blues fans were not expecting to be linked with was Manchester City's backup centre-back and former Chelsea player Ake.

Pep Guardiola's side paid £40million for the Dutchman two summers ago and he has yet to break into the first team on a regular basis.

Nathan Ake

This lack of game time has led Chelsea to enquire about signing him. However, reports are claiming that the Citizens want £50million to sell the 27-year-old this summer.

However, one pundit, former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson, told Football Insider that Chelsea shouldn't resign their former centre-back this summer.

“It would be a great piece of business if Man City can get back the money they paid for him.

“They saw something in him but I think they massively overpaid.

Nathan Ake
“I would be surprised if City sell to Chelsea though, one of their rivals. Chelsea will be trying to win the Premier League next season.

“If you are looking at a top-class player, you wouldn’t sell. They obviously do not see selling to Chelsea as a threat. It says a lot about what they think about the player.

“Ake did well when he played last year but he is a bit-part player. He is not going to start regularly at centre-half. He is not going to fork the backbone of your defence every week.

“I was surprised when City signed him and I would be surprised if Chelsea signed him.”

