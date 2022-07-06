Skip to main content

‘Ticks the Box’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

One pundit thinks that Chelsea should be seriously considering signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo this summer transfer window.

After Ronaldo asked to leave Man United if a suitable offer came in, Premier League fans have been going crazy.

It got even crazier after the very reliable David Ornstein linked the 37-year-old with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly is apparently keen on the idea and he has been talking to Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes about making the move happen.

It's believed that United don't want to sell the striker this summer but if they were to sanction it then they'd want the £13m they signed him for from Juventus.

There are a lot of mixed feelings surrounding Ronaldo joining Chelsea this summer but some people think that it would be a great move for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Speaking about the transfer rumour, via Blue_Footy, former Arsenal player Paul Merson thinks that signing Ronaldo would be a good deal for Chelsea.

"You hear about Ronaldo as well, I think Ronaldo ticks the box for Chelsea. I think Chelsea play a different way to Man United, they’re not a counter-attacking team, they play a lot of football round the edge of the box, I think Ronaldo ticks the box for Chelsea."

