‘Play for Any Team’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Shouldn’t Be Worried About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

One pundit has shut down claims that Cristiano Ronaldo would have a similar experience at Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku.

With Cristiano Ronaldo being heavily linked to Chelsea after he asked to leave Manchester United this summer, a lot of people seem to have the same question.

It's no secret that Thomas Tuchel plays a fairly defensive system and it didn't suit Lukaku when he re-joined the Blues.

Some people think that the Portuguese forward could have similar struggles if he decides to play for Chelsea next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo

When asked if Ronaldo would struggle to perform like Lukaku did at Stamford Bridge, Kevin Campbell told Football Insider that Ronaldo wouldn't have those issues

“No chance.

“Ronaldo could play for any team. He could play for any team in the Premier League.

“Listen, people questioned whether he would do it at Man United but if it wasn’t for him, United would have finished in the bottom half. That is me being kind.

“They struggled big time. Ronaldo put the team on his shoulders so many times. He single-handedly got them deep into the Champions League. Let’s be honest, they had no right to be there.

Cristiano Ronaldo

“He was phenomenal last season. Yes, it is not the same Ronaldo but he knows where the goal is. He can finish.

“Chelsea create chances. If you create chances for Ronaldo he will score. He is still an incredible goalscorer.

“I’m not surprised Chelsea are interested because they lack a prolific goalscorer. They wanted it to be Lukaku but it didn’t work out.”

