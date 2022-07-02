Skip to main content

‘He’s a Terrific Asset’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Will Be a Great Signing for Aston Villa

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher could be joining Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa this summer transfer window.

After an impressive loan move at Crystal Palace last season, Gallagher has been a target for many Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace & Everton are among clubs who want to permanently sign the England international this summer.

However, it looks like Gerrard's Aston Villa side are going to win the race for his signature.

Conor Gallagher

Birmingham Live reported last month that the Villans are aware of Gallagher's situation at Chelsea and that the Blues value him at £30m.

Gerrard is still looking to bring in another midfield as he overhauls his squad and the 22-year-old is said to be one of his top transfer targets.

Former Aston Villa manager, Alex McLeish, told Football Insider that the Chelsea graduate would be a great asset to Gerrard's side.

“Stevie likes flair players, he wasn’t one himself, he had a bit of everything.

“But he likes those players who have a bit of flair going forward. Gallagher made such an impact at Crystal Palace last season.

“I think he would be a good asset. He would be a good asset to any club in the Premier League other than maybe the top four.

“If Chelsea are considering selling him, Villa are trying to get a foothold in the top end of the table, he would be a good signing.

“He’s young and he’s stiller learning. He’s a terrific asset.”

