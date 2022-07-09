‘Follow in Mount’s Footsteps’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Would Be a Great Singing for Aston Villa

With Aston Villa being linked to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, one pundit thinks the England international would be a great signing for Steven Gerrard's side.

After a very successful loan with Crystal Palace last season, it has prompted many Premier League clubs to approach Chelsea in a bid to sign the 22-year-old.

Frank Lampard's Everton are said to be interested in signing Gallagher but due to their financial issues, they are having to wait before they can make a move for him.

However, Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard is said to be a very big fan of the England international.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Recent reports are also claiming that the Villans are thinking about making a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan was asked if the Chelsea midfielder was an upgrade on Douglas Luiz.

“He would be, yeah.

“Douglas Luiz is more of a defensive option – a stopper. I think Gallagher would give them something different.

IMAGO / PA Images

“I think Gallagher is a very exciting player, and we saw that last season with Crystal Palace.

“If he doesn’t get the opportunity at Chelsea, which I hope he does, then I’d be very surprised.

“He’d fit straight in at Stamford Bridge alongside the likes of Mason Mount. He can follow in Mount’s footsteps if he gets that opportunity and become one of the best midfield players in the country.

“If Aston Villa manage to get him through the door then it would just take their midfield to another level this summer – especially after already signing Coutinho.

“It could be very exciting.”

