‘It Would Be Strange’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Playing for Chelsea Would Be ‘Funny'

With Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly close to joining Chelsea, one pundit thinks the move would be 'funny.

Todd Boehly is very keen on bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer and with a price tag of only £14m, it could be a real possibility.

Earlier today, a bunch of very reliable journalists came out with an update claiming that it is a real possibility that the 37-year-old joins Chelsea this summer.

Man United fans will be fuming with this news but some people think that it would be funny to see the United legend in a Chelsea strip.

IMAGO / aal.photo

Speaking to Football Insider, former Spurs player Alan Hutton claimed that Ronaldo isn't a Thomas Tuchel signing.

“Getting that big name through the door, you’ve just taken control. I think he thinks that’ll look good.

“Can Ronaldo go in there and do a job? Of course he can. We saw it last year with Manchester United, so I think he can.

“Is it a player Thomas Tuchel would want? I’m not so sure. Does he fit the philosophy of him I don’t think so."

IMAGO / PA Images

Hutton also compared Romelu Lukaku to Ronaldo and how the Portuguese forward could face the same treatment if he joined Stamford Bridge.

“You look at [Romelu] Lukaku, he’s been shipped out quick enough. He’s a striker, he scores goals but he doesn’t play the way the manager wants. He’s not going to run about, he’s not going to close down, Ronaldo’s not going to do that.

“But I think it would be funny to see him in a Chelsea strip. With everything that’s gone on in the past, I think it would be strange but I’d like to see it I think.“

