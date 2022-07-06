‘Tuchel Struggled’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Be a Good Signing for Chelsea

With Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, one former player thinks it wouldn't be a good move.

After David Ornstein confirmed that Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly was indeed interested in Ronaldo, the Blues fanbase was instantly split about the news.

One side thought it would be a good idea to bring the Portuguese forward in, whilst others believed signing a 37-year-old striker isn't the answer.

IMAGO / aal.photo

However, with no transfers happening so far this window, Chelsea fans will take anyone at the point.

Along with fans voicing their concern about signing CR7, there have been some pundits who also think it would be the wrong move for both sides.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor said that Tuchel wouldn't be interested in signing the Manchester United forward.

“I don’t think so at all, not at all.

“There are not many teams that he would fit in to because teams are high press.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

“[Romelu] Lukaku struggled with that pressing at Chelsea. I don’t think it’s someone who Thomas Tuchel would even be interested in bringing in.

“Tuchel struggled with big personalities at PSG, the likes of Neymar and Mbappe, I don’t think he would want a big, big player who is bigger than the manager to come into his club.

“Maybe the owner might want him but I don’t think Tuchel will want him because of what happened at PSG.

“At the moment at Chelsea, he’s got players who is he bigger than, if Ronaldo comes he’s bigger than the manager.”

