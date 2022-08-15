Pundit Thinks Frenkie de Jong Will Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks Chelsea are in a 'better' place to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.
The race for Frenkie de Jong is still on and despite Barcelona publically saying they want to keep him, reliable Spanish journalists have reported otherwise.
It's not a secret that Manchester United and Chelsea are the two main clubs interested in the Dutchman either.
However, De Jong apparently wants to stay at the Camp Nou and he has rejected multiple advances from United.
Todd Boehly is very keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge and it looks like if he was to leave Barca this summer then it would be for Chelsea over Man United.
Chelsea have Champions League football and are well in the top four race, something one pundit thinks De Jong will want if he moves to the Premier League this summer.
“Chelsea are in a much better place after the takeover," Whelan told Football Insider.
“You look at Chelsea and Man United – there are a lot more plus points on the Chelsea side. There’s Champions League football, they’ve brought in better players so far this summer.
“It’s a no-brainer for De Jong. Look at the start of this season – why would you choose Man United?
“It’s a new manager, but it’s the same old story for them.
“Players like De Jong, with their stature and ability, deserve to be playing in the Champions League.”
