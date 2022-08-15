Skip to main content

Pundit Thinks Frenkie de Jong Will Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks Chelsea are in a 'better' place to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

The race for Frenkie de Jong is still on and despite Barcelona publically saying they want to keep him, reliable Spanish journalists have reported otherwise.

It's not a secret that Manchester United and Chelsea are the two main clubs interested in the Dutchman either.

However, De Jong apparently wants to stay at the Camp Nou and he has rejected multiple advances from United.

Frenkie de Jong

Todd Boehly is very keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge and it looks like if he was to leave Barca this summer then it would be for Chelsea over Man United.

Chelsea have Champions League football and are well in the top four race, something one pundit thinks De Jong will want if he moves to the Premier League this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Chelsea are in a much better place after the takeover," Whelan told Football Insider.

“You look at Chelsea and Man United – there are a lot more plus points on the Chelsea side. There’s Champions League football, they’ve brought in better players so far this summer.

Frenkie de Jong

“It’s a no-brainer for De Jong. Look at the start of this season – why would you choose Man United?

“It’s a new manager, but it’s the same old story for them.

“Players like De Jong, with their stature and ability, deserve to be playing in the Champions League.”

Read More Chelsea News

Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Former Celtic Player Urges Them to Sign Chelsea’s Ross Barkley

By Charlie Webb16 minutes ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
News

Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity

By Luka Foley27 minutes ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Is Expected To Leave Chelsea On Loan

By Melissa Edwards43 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
News

Arsene Wenger On His Chelsea Rivalry Following Tottenham Drama

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte's Instagram Message To Thomas Tuchel

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Kalidou Koulibaly Performance against Spurs In Numbers

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago