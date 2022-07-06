‘Bit-Part Player’ - Pundit Thinks Hakim Ziyech’s Move to AC Milan Means Chelsea Can Sign Raheem Sterling

With Hakim Ziyech linked with a move to AC Milan, would Raheem Sterling be his replacement?

Chelsea are close to agreeing a £45m fee with Manchester City for Sterling this summer according to reports.

Another deal that is reportedly happening is Ziyech to AC Milan on an initial loan worth €5m and a €20m obligation to buy the summer after.

With both of these deals happening at the same time, a lot of people are starting to believe that the England international will be the Morrocan's replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said that the sale of Ziyech will make space for Sterling to join.

“He’s been a bit-part player, but he’s definitely got talent. He’s an exciting player and someone who can make things happen.

“But he just hasn’t been regular enough at Chelsea. He hasn’t pushed other players out of the way to really make that spot his own.

“I think it makes sense to let him go. Tuchel has been around long enough now to know who he wants and who is effective.

“You look at Sterling and probably think that he will be the main man in Ziyech’s position. If they can free up space, and the capital – it makes the move a little bit easier.”

