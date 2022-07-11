Skip to main content

‘That Relationship Will Help’ - Pundit Thinks Key Factor With Help Everton Sign Armando Broja Over West Ham and Newcastle

Armando Broja has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs this summer and one pundit thinks that Everton have the advantage.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton have all been heavily linked with the Albanian forward this summer.

After an impressive loan spell with Southampton, the Blues value Broja at a cool £30million.

Armando Broja

West Ham United are said to be the most interested club due to David Moyes making the 20-year-old his main transfer target this summer.

However, with Frank Lampard's Everton also in the race for his signature, some people think that the Toffees will eventually complete the deal due to Broja's ties with the former Chelsea manager.

Speaking to Football Insider, former England number one Paul Robinson thinks that Everton can edge out the signing of Broja ahead of West Ham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Frank’s connections at the club will help.

Armando Broja Chelsea

“He will know just how good Broja is. That relationship will help.

“The question is, does he have that relationship to the same extent behind the scenes at Chelsea now under their new ownership. That remains to be seen.

“There is personnel that have moved on behind the scenes. I’m not sure to what extent the relationship is there.

“His understanding and knowledge of the player could help Everton get a deal over the line though.”

 Read More Chelsea News

De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Is Aware Of Bayern's Interest In Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt And Wishes To Bring In Two Center-Backs This Window

By Stephen Smith14 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Has Completed First Part Of Chelsea Medical

By Stephen Smith28 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling Is 'Excited' About Working With Thomas Tuchel

By Stephen Smith59 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
News

‘We’re the Closest to Them’ - Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell Makes Liverpool & Manchester City Claim

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

‘You’re in Danger’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Could Sack Thomas Tuchel Next Season

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United & Barcelona Reach €75M Agreement for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Would Be The Worst Signing Chelsea Could Make Since... Last Summer

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reluctant To Sign Real Madrid And Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago