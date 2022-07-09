‘A Massive Miss’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Are Making a Mistake Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

With Chelsea on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling, one pundit thinks Manchester City will 'miss' the 27-year-old.

It looks like Sterling is going to be the first signing of the Todd Boehly era after the Blues reportedly agreed a £45m + £10m in add-ons fee with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images

Even though Sterling only had one year left on his contract with the Citizens, some people think that Manchester City might be underestimating what the winger brings to their side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via Blue_Footy, former Arsenal player Paul Merson thinks that Man City could be making a mistake selling the England international to a rival.

"I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you're selling lots of goals. People always go to me; 'He's always at the far post tapping them in'.

IMAGO / News Images

"He's not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There's an art to what he does.

"He will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves. If Chelsea went and got him, then that would be a major signing as they're getting a top-quality international footballer, who is at one of the top teams in the world."

Read More Chelsea News