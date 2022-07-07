Skip to main content

‘Not a Bad Next Step’ - Pundit Thinks Nathan Ake Needs to Leave Manchester City and Join Chelsea

With Chelsea starting to edge closer to signing Manchester City's Nathan Ake, one pundit thinks the Dutchman would be making a great decision.

Todd Boehly is looking to complete a defensive signing this week with the Dutchman being the likely arrival.

Also, due to his talks over the Raheem Sterling deal, it wouldn't be a surprise if Boehly spoke to Man City's hierarchy about signing Ake.

It's been reported that the Citizens want between £40-50m for the 27-year-old this summer transfer window.

Nathan Ake

It's not the flashy centre-back signing that Chelsea fans wanted but Ake would be a great addition to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Fans seem to be split on this transfer decision by Chelsea but one pundit thinks it will be a good move for Ake's career.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes that if Ake wants to play at the World Cup then he needs to leave Man City.

“For your chances of going to the World Cup you’ve got to be playing regularly, that’s the only way you’re seen, scouted and assessed.

Nathan Ake

“Yes, I’m probably sure he would like to have that opportunity to go if it came around but can they really afford to let a player like Ake go?

“I really admire as a player, I think he’s fantastic and would love to see him given more game time. At the minute, you’ve got so many centre-halves in front of him.

“John Stones is flying and a regular in the England set-up and you can see why now. It did start shaky for him at Man City and he’s grown into the role massively and he’s now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“I guess that’s where Nathan Ake needs to be. If you’re going to leave the champions, Chelsea is not a bad next step. 

"You’re going to be in and around it if you got Chelsea and they need centre-halves.”

