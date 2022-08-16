Skip to main content

Pundit Thinks These Chelsea Players Could Leave if Anthony Gordon Is Signed

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks that Anthony Gordon will be a replacement for a departing Chelsea player.

In the past two days, Chelsea have had two bids rejected for Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The first one was reportedly worth £40million, whilst the most recent one was £45million.

Even though he is only 21-years-old, the Toffees consider Gordon to be a key part of their team, so much so that they've put a £50million price tag on him.

Anthony Gordon

Despite this very high asking fee, it hasn't put Chelsea off and reports are stating Todd Boehly could go over the asking price if needed.

A lot of people are surprised with Chelsea's interest in Gordon but one pundit thinks it is because three forward players could be departing Stamford Bridge this summer.

"This [Gordon] is probably a replacement for one of Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, or Ziyech," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s not a number nine fix, that’s for sure. He’s a wide player who can play from either side.

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

“This is to cover one of those players leaving – that’s how I see it.

“I don’t think £40m would prise him away from Everton, either. Not with the problems they’re in right now.

“He’s so important to them, so I think you’re looking in that £60-65m bracket for someone like him.”

