Pundit Thinks These Chelsea Players Could Leave if Anthony Gordon Is Signed

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks that Anthony Gordon will be a replacement for a departing Chelsea player.

In the past two days, Chelsea have had two bids rejected for Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The first one was reportedly worth £40million, whilst the most recent one was £45million.

Even though he is only 21-years-old, the Toffees consider Gordon to be a key part of their team, so much so that they've put a £50million price tag on him.

Despite this very high asking fee, it hasn't put Chelsea off and reports are stating Todd Boehly could go over the asking price if needed.

A lot of people are surprised with Chelsea's interest in Gordon but one pundit thinks it is because three forward players could be departing Stamford Bridge this summer.

"This [Gordon] is probably a replacement for one of Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, or Ziyech," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s not a number nine fix, that’s for sure. He’s a wide player who can play from either side.

“This is to cover one of those players leaving – that’s how I see it.

“I don’t think £40m would prise him away from Everton, either. Not with the problems they’re in right now.

“He’s so important to them, so I think you’re looking in that £60-65m bracket for someone like him.”

