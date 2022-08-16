Pundit Thinks These Chelsea Players Could Leave if Anthony Gordon Is Signed
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan thinks that Anthony Gordon will be a replacement for a departing Chelsea player.
In the past two days, Chelsea have had two bids rejected for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
The first one was reportedly worth £40million, whilst the most recent one was £45million.
Even though he is only 21-years-old, the Toffees consider Gordon to be a key part of their team, so much so that they've put a £50million price tag on him.
Despite this very high asking fee, it hasn't put Chelsea off and reports are stating Todd Boehly could go over the asking price if needed.
A lot of people are surprised with Chelsea's interest in Gordon but one pundit thinks it is because three forward players could be departing Stamford Bridge this summer.
Read More
"This [Gordon] is probably a replacement for one of Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, or Ziyech," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.
“He’s not a number nine fix, that’s for sure. He’s a wide player who can play from either side.
“This is to cover one of those players leaving – that’s how I see it.
“I don’t think £40m would prise him away from Everton, either. Not with the problems they’re in right now.
“He’s so important to them, so I think you’re looking in that £60-65m bracket for someone like him.”
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Everton Turn Down £45m Bid For Anthony Gordon From Chelsea
- Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte's Instagram Message to Thomas Tuchel
- Blues Fans Create Petition To Ban Anthony Taylor from Officiating Chelsea Games
- 'One Team Deserved To Win' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham
- 'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana
- Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future