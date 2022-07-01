Skip to main content

‘He’ll Want to Get Rid’ - Pundit Thinks Thomas Tuchel Will Want Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech Sold

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks the reason Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign a couple of wingers is because he wants to sell two key forwards.

Chelsea have been linked with a fair few wingers this transfer window already. 

Moves for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Leeds United's Raphinha and PSG's Neymar have all been discussed in recent weeks.

All these rumours suggest that the Blues are going to be offloading a couple of forward players this summer.

Neymar

With Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, one pundit thinks that another two players could be on their way out.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider that he thinks Tuchel is trying to sell Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to make space for two new wingers.

“I don’t think signing Raphinha would stop Thomas Tuchel going for Sterling, I think he’ll want both.

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech
“I think he’ll want to get rid of Pulisic, he’ll want to get rid of Ziyech. I said last season, and I got hammered for it, that Ziyech and Pulisic are not good enough for the Premier League.

“They don’t get past players, their end product is not good enough, they don’t score enough goals.

“Thomas Tuchel has realised, now Lukaku has gone as well, they need more firepower up there because they will get left behind with what they’ve got.”

