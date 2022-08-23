Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney This Summer
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said that Chelsea should sign Brentford's Ivan Toney as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.
After losing their only two number nines, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea look set to finally strengthen in that department this summer.
A deal for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to be completed in the coming days with the Blues paying around £20million for the Gabonese international.
However, Thomas Tuchel's side have also been linked with a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney this month, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United.
Even since being promoted with Brentford, Toney has been banging in the goals, and this season is no different with him already having two goals and two assists in three league games.
Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan urged the Blues to sign Brentford's key man this summer, as well as Aubameyang.
“No striker is the same, but Aubameyang and Toney are two completely different players.
“But Toney loves scoring goals, and he’s continuing to prove he can do that in the Premier League.
“He puts in a real shift, he can hold the ball up and bring others into play – but most important is that goal record.
“Chelsea need that right now. You see Havertz and Sterling playing through the middle – but they’re crying out for a number nine they can feed off.
“Toney could be that fit. He’s proven now.
“He’s picked up where he left off, he’s at a good age – it wouldn’t be a bad signing, if you ask me.
“You could still go out and get Aubameyang as well, because they need more than one striker.”
