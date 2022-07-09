‘Down the Pecking Order’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to Join Newcastle United

One pundit has said that Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to leave Chelsea this summer transfer window.

Ever since Hudson-Odoi broke into the first team, it feels like he has been linked with a move away every transfer window.

However, it still seems like the 21-year-old hasn't lived up to the potential that we saw in the youth set-up.

He's still a young player but as previously mentioned, he's been in and around the Chelsea first team for years now and hasn't made an impact.

One option is to send CHO on a loan move next season and one pundit thinks that signing for Newcastle United would be good for his career.

When asked if the 21-year-old should leave Stamford Bridge this summer, former Leeds player Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he should.

“Yeah, I think so.

“With Raheem Sterling coming in at Chelsea and the other wingers already ahead of him – it looks like he is well down the pecking order.

“It seems like he has possibly gotten a bit too relaxed after signing that new contract. He’s happy to be at a club like Chelsea, but is he really fighting for his place?

“To get into the England squad these days, you have to be playing week-in, week-out – and he’s not doing that.

“It’s really important that he gets out this summer. Whether it’s a season-long loan or a permanent deal, it would probably suit Newcastle.

“He can find that confidence, belief, and motivation again through more game time if he does make this move.”

