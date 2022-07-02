Skip to main content

‘There’s Possibly Room’ - Pundit Urges Liverpool to Sign Chelsea’s Timo Werner This Summer

One pundit thinks that one of Chelsea's Premier League rivals could make a shock move for Timo Werner this summer.

With Chelsea already moving on Romelu Lukaku, and with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both being linked with moves away, Todd Boehly needs to make sure he leaves Thomas Tuchel with some forwards for next season.

Fortunately, the Blues are heavily linked to Raheem Sterling and the Raphinha deal is still up in the air but Chelsea's new owner doesn't need to go to crazy selling every player.

However, one pundit, Alan Hutton, believes that Liverpool might try and sign one of Chelsea's strikers this summer transfer window, weakening their front line even more.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Tottenham player said now that Jurgen Klopp's side have sold Sadio Mane, Werner would be a great replacement for him.

“I think Werner can bring something with his pace and his trickery.

“I think he could fit into the system. I think if you look at the way Liverpool have played over the years Klopp has been there, he likes that type of winger coming in from the side of the pitch and I think that’s where he’s better.

I don’t think Werner’s an out and out number nine to me, I think he misses too many opportunities but he’s a problem out on the wing, he’s a problem for defenders, the way Mane was and obviously with him leaving there’s possibly room.

I’d be very surprised if Chelsea just let him go. With Lukaku leaving they won’t want to leave themselves short so I can’t see it happening.

