‘Strengthening a Rival’ - Pundit Warns Manchester City About Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Former Premier League footballer warns Manchester City about selling Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea have been heavily linked to Sterling this summer transfer window and according to recent reports, Man City have accepted a bid of £45million + £10million in add-ons.

However, one pundit believes that the Citizens are making a mistake by selling one of their key players.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton said that it makes sense to sell Sterling but that Pep Guardiola's side will be strengthening a rival if they sell him to the Blues.

“Man City are going to have to try and cash in.

“Everything that I read is Pep wouldn’t stand in the way of Sterling – I think he’s been a great servant to the club. You look at what he’s done over the years, his numbers are incredible.

“The problem there is that it looks like [Gabriel] Jesus is away, Sterling is possibly away. I know they’ve brought in Haaland, they have decent numbers in wide areas when you think of Mahrez, Foden, and Grealish so they’re very strong.

“I think moving forward Pep probably thinks that he can deal without those two, with maybe only bringing one in cause he has got a lot of options there.

“The only downside is you’re selling two quality players to a rival. I do believe Man City are quite far ahead when it comes to Chelsea but you’re still strengthening a rival.“

Read More Chelsea News