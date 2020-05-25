Newcastle United eye Ross Barkley if Rafa Benitez returns

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is targeting Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley should he return to the Magpies.

Benitez left Newcastle in 2019 to manage Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional over a lack of backing in the transfer market.

The Magpies are in to process of being sold to a Saudi group, with the takeover believed to be worth in the region of £300 million.

As per The Telegraph, Benitez is interested in a return to Tyneside this summer under the new ownership and is reportedly keen to bring Blues and England midfielder Ross Barkley with him.

He also reportedly is keen on Manchester City defender John Stones.

Ross Barkley was a shrewd piece of business for Chelsea back in January 2018 after landing him from Everton for £15 million.

The 26-year-old has made 72 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring eight and providing 10 assists.

Chelsea have an array of competition in the midfield department with the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and with the addition of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Barkley will face stiff competition at Stamford Bridge next season for a starting spot.

Benitez has wanted Barkley previously when the Spaniard was at Liverpool, but he was already committed to Everton.

West Ham enquired about the services of Barkley back in the January transfer window.

With the European Championships being delayed until next summer, Barkley will be keen to give himself the best opportunity of being selected in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad, and a departure could be on the cards.

