Raheem Sterling Is Selling His House to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling looks set to join Chelsea after reports emerged that he selling his home close to Manchester.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been in direct talks for Sterling for a few weeks now and the transfer looks to be very close.

Multiple outlets are claiming that the England international is keen on a move back to London and that Todd Boehly wants to make the transfer happen.

IMAGO / Action Plus

With the Raphinha deal also basically dead in the water, Chelsea need to complete this signing as soon as possible and without any funny business happening.

A large majority of the fanbase are starting to get a bit nervous with the lack of deals so far and with pre-season already underway, the Blues could do with having their new additions with them when they leave for America.

Thankfully, it looks like Sterling is already starting to prepare for his move to Chelsea.

Mirror Football have reported that the 27-year-old has been negotiating with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to buy his Cheshire home.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With Sterling set to complete the sale of his £4.5m house, it has fueled speculation over his future even more.

Despite being born in Jamaica, Sterling's family moved to London when he was five and he grew up in the capital, so a return to Chelsea would take him back to his home city.

Time will only tell if Chelsea will complete the deal for the Manchester City forward but by going off this news, the wheels are firmly in motion.

Read More Chelsea News