Ralph Hasenhuttl Wants Chelsea's Armando Broja to Stay at Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that he'd like to keep Chelsea loanee Armando Broja to stay with his club next season after an impressive loan spell on the south coast.

The forward scored in his first four home starts for the Saints, beating a record previously set by Chelsea's Diego Costa.

And speaking to the press after Southampton's victory over Brentford, via Hampshire Live, Hasenhuttl confirmed he'd like to keep Broja beyond the end of his current loan spell.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked if he will talk to the owners about keeping Broja at St Mary's beyond the end of the season, when his loan deal expires, Hasenhuttl said: "Yes, sure. He likes it here, he loves it here. It would be great if he was our player.

"He wants to be with us, I think. You can feel this at every moment. The fans love him also, this is good."

The Albanian international impressed for Chelsea in pre-season but was granted a Premier League loan move in the summer, which is now paying off.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Broja is receiving regular game time at Southampton and showing his worth, therefore it is difficult to see a world in which Chelsea let the forward depart once again next summer.

The forward was reportedly set to replace Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea side following his summer departure to AS Roma, but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku caused the Blues to have a change of heart.

Next season, Broja could return to Thomas Tuchel's side to provide competition for Lukaku.

