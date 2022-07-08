Report: Raphinha Set to Be One of Barcelona’s First Signings After Lever Is Activated Next Week
Long-term Chelsea target Raphinha could be on the verge of joining Barcelona after their financial lever is set to be activated next week.
Chelsea and Barcelona have been battling it out for Leeds United's star player Raphinha this entire summer.
It looked like the Blues had stolen the transfer from London rivals Arsenal but the Brazilian has reportedly always wanted a move to Barca.
Unfortunately for the Spanish side, they are currently in financial ruins and can't afford him.
Chelsea are currently the only team to have a bid accepted by Leeds with the Premier League club not happy with Barca's current offer on the table.
However, after voting to sell off a % of their TV rights and merchandising, Barcelona are about to get a windfall of cash.
Read More
With this newfound money, it looks like the Catalonian side are going to start trying to sign players in the coming weeks.
According to Gerard Romero, via Reshad Rahman, the Brazilian could join Barcelona as soon as next week.
“Good chances for the lever to be activated by next week, with Raphinha being among the first to arrive.”
Unfortunately for Chelsea, this transfer is probably lost. Raphinha's head is firmly fixed on playing for Barcelona next season and it seems Todd Boehly can't do anything to convince the Brazilian to play at Stamford Bridge.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo
- Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha
- News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour
- Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target