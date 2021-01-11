Chelsea handed Dayot Upamecano transfer update

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano could be heading for the exit door this summer, having attracted interest from some of the biggest names in Europe.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £40 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is expected to leave the German club in the summer, and would only be allowed to make a switch in January should a suitor exceed his release clause in their offer.

Upamecano burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal have held talks with the Frenchman, who's attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well.

Upamecano was heavily linked with a move away from Germany in the summer, but a move couldn't materialise.

RB Leipzig want to keep hold of one of their most priced assets in the January window, but could cash in on him during the summer, should the right offer present itself.

With doubts cast over the future[s] of Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea want to bring in Upamecano as Kurt Zouma's long-term partner in central defence.

Frank Lampard's side's defensive frailties have been transparent during the last month, and should they manage to strike a deal for the Frenchman, it'd be a big statement from the Chelsea hierarchy, who weren't been shy in splashing the cash in the previous window.

