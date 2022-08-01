The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig are ahead in the race for the Blues striker.

After struggling for form since joining Chelsea from the Bundesliga in 2020, the Germany International has found himself on the outside of selection.

The arrival of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has cast further doubt on the player's chances of being chosen for the starting eleven.

The forward has been looking outside the Bridge for game time for the upcoming season, and among his options are his former German side.

Werner scored 95 goals in 159 appearances in Germany, leading to Chelsea investing in his talents. The attacker then went on to score just 23 in 89 games for royal blue.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

With the German outfit leading the race, they are thought to see their former star striker as their main target this window.

Chelsea are attempting to use this leverage to gain access to defender Josko Gvardiol, who would help their issues at they back after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Leipzig are insistent that they want to keep the talented centreback. Negotiations are still ongoing and the Blues are still waiting to see if a swap deal could be viable.

