RB Leipzig Set To Join The Race For Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has gained a lot of attention from many big clubs across Europe after Thomas Tuchels's decision to bring in another centre-back this summer, knocking him down the pecking order.
According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, RB Leipzig has now joined the race for Chalobah with the German side in urgent need of a new defender this summer.
RB Leipzig has already managed to do business with Chelsea this summer after negotiating a deal worth £25 million to bring Timo Werner back to his former side on a permanent basis.
The German side will join the likes of Inter Milan, FC Roma and Tottenham Hotspurs when it comes to the race of bringing the 23-year-old on loan.
Read More
Chelsea still is keen on bringing another centre-back this year after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Tuchel has already managed to bring in 33-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly into the squad, who already started to make an impact.
The Blues still remain in pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana despite having the third bid of £70 million declined as the foxes look to hold out for a world record bid for the Frenchmen.
Fofana was dropped out of the squad in Leicester's previous game and has now been sent to train with the under 23's by Brendon Rogers
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Breaking: Leicester Reject Chelsea's Third Bid For Wesley Fofana
- Report: Ethan Ampadu Close To Italy Move Once Again
- Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United
- Pundit Urges Chelsea to Sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney This Summer
- 'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season
- Confirmed Referee Team For Chelsea vs Leicester City
- 'We Need To Give Him Time And Not Get Over-Excited' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesare Casadei
- Anthony Gordon Wants Chelsea Move To Boost World Cup Hopes
- Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja