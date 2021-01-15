Real Madrid consider January move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Real Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea striker, Olivier Grioud, in an attempt to bolster their front-line in the January window.

Giroud, 34, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid and West Ham interested, with less than six months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

According to Spanish outlet, AS, the La Liga giants want to add to their attack this month and are targeting the Frenchman, whose future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt in recent months.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Giroud has fought his way into the first-team and remains Lampard's most reliable front-man, silencing his doubters by doing his talking on the pitch.

The French international remains the Blues' top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

This season, prior to , Giroud boasted a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

This season, prior to Chelsea's 4-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round, Giroud boasted a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud has proved to be the most reliable option down the middle for the west London outfit.



Despite reports linking the Frenchman with a move, Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed that Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge this month.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube