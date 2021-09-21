September 21, 2021
Report: Real Madrid 'Leading Contender' for Out-of-Contract Antonio Rudiger

The defender could move across Europe
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Real Madrid are a 'leading contender' to sign out of contract Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, along with Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The German's deal expires in the summer and could talk to foreign clubs from January.

As per Standard Sport, Real Madrid are a leading contender for the defender.

sipa_34999843

He has also been linked with a move to France and Paris Saint-Germain, who have utilised the free agent market well in the last year, most notably snapping up Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos amongst others.

Under Frank Lampard, Rudiger was set for a departure but since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January, the defender has featured consistently for the Blues and has solidified his place in the club's backline.

It was reported that Chelsea's offer to Rudiger has fallen 'short of expectations' and as things stand he will be free to negotiate with other clubs in January, with PSG lining up a bid.

sipa_34757573 (2)

ESPN continue to report that Chelsea are only prepared to offer the German £150,000 a week but the defender would require at least £200,000 (double his current salary) to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger could remain at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea will be keen to have his future sorted as they head into the winter transfer window.

More Chelsea Coverage

sipa_35136014
