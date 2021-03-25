Real Madrid 'top candidate' to sign Chelsea and Man City target Erling Haaland this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race ahead of Chelsea and Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 20, has netted 33 goals in 31 matches this season and has caught the attention of the top European clubs who are all eyeing new centre-forward's this summer.

Real, Chelsea and Manchester City are all extremely interested in the Norwegian but according to BILD, Real lead the race to land the 20-year-old.

As per their report, the relationship between Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and Real president Florentino Peréz puts the Spanish side 'in favour' and they are the 'absolute top candidate' for Haaland.

These claims are also backed up by reports in Spain suggesting a deal to Real is 'practically done'.

Journalist Eduardo Inda claimed: "Haaland's signing for Madrid is practically done. It is closer than it seems."

Haaland provided an update on his future earlier this week and showed no signs of panic ahead of what is expected to be a summer full of speculation regarding his future.

He said: "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

As per BILD's report, Chelsea are also reportedly 'very unlikely' to sign Haaland following Thomas Tuchel's 'unpleasant' departure from Dortmund back in 2017.

