Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Not a Priority Target For Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea will not prioritise a move for Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 30-year-old's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu has been ravaged by injury, with there being massive doubts over his fitness and longevity within the club.

According to the Sunday World, the Premier League giants will not pursue a move for the Belgium international at the cost of other priority targets, ahead of what could be a major squad overhaul in the summer.

READ MORE: Chelsea Could Re-Sign Eden Hazard From Real Madrid for Just £43M

Hazard has endured a frustrating two-year spell in Madrid. (Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

The Spanish giants have made it clear that they will consider selling the former Lille man for a fee in the region of £43 million this summer.

There have been reports in recent months suggesting that the 13-time Champions League winners are 'fed up' of the lack of professionalism Hazard has shown since arriving to the club.

Since completing a dream move from Chelsea to Madrid in 2019, Hazard has bagged four goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Galacticos, who signed the winger for a club-record fee of £130 million after years of speculation.

READ MORE: Report - AS Roma Targeting Summer Move For Chelsea Outcast Tammy Abraham

Hazard failed to impress during his side's 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

With Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane set to leave the La Liga outfit at the end of the season, Hazard could follow suit but a move back to Stamford Bridge could prove to be very difficult for a series of reasons.

After a disappointing two-year spell in Spain, it has become very likely owing to Hazard's struggles on and off the pitch that Madrid could well and truly get rid of the Belgian this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube