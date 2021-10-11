Report: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Stance Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

Real Madrid would be open to allowing Eden Hazard leave the club amid links with a return to Chelsea, according to reports.

The 30-year-old made the switch to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 which saw the Blues collect a substantial fee through the base transfer and other add-ons.

But Hazard's time in Madrid has been stop-start, affected by injuries. He has made just 51 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring five and only assisting nine - a shadow of his Stamford Bridge form.

Hazard picked up a 'muscle overload' injury during Belgium's Nations League defeat to France on Thursday and returned to Real to recover.

Now links of a return to Chelsea have resurfaced. As per El Nacional, Real 'would not say no' to the Belgium international leaving the club.

The winger sees a return to England as a 'very good option' with 'informal talks' reportedly underway.

The report claims Chelsea wouldn't offer more than €40 million for Hazard, with TransferMarkt valuing Hazard at €42.5 million.

Hazard's startling form at Chelsea saw him make 352 appearances for the Blues in the seven seasons he was at the club.. He scored 110 goals and 92 assists were made, a phenomenal return.

Would Chelsea be ready to risk bringing Hazard back to the club where he had such fond memories? It's a risk because of his recent injury record. Thomas Tuchel also has an array of options in the wide roles, so Hazard would add to his selection headache, however it would be a good problem to have.

