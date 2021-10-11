    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Stance Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

    Author:

    Real Madrid would be open to allowing Eden Hazard leave the club amid links with a return to Chelsea, according to reports.

    The 30-year-old made the switch to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 which saw the Blues collect a substantial fee through the base transfer and other add-ons. 

    But Hazard's time in Madrid has been stop-start, affected by injuries. He has made just 51 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring five and only assisting nine - a shadow of his Stamford Bridge form. 

    sipa_35318672

    Hazard picked up a 'muscle overload' injury during Belgium's Nations League defeat to France on Thursday and returned to Real to recover. 

    Now links of a return to Chelsea have resurfaced. As per El Nacional, Real 'would not say no' to the Belgium international leaving the club. 

    The winger sees a return to England as a 'very good option' with 'informal talks' reportedly underway.

    The report claims Chelsea wouldn't offer more than €40 million for Hazard, with TransferMarkt valuing Hazard at €42.5 million. 

    sipa_35466150

    Hazard's startling form at Chelsea saw him make 352 appearances for the Blues in the seven seasons he was at the club.. He scored 110 goals and 92 assists were made, a phenomenal return. 

    Would Chelsea be ready to risk bringing Hazard back to the club where he had such fond memories? It's a risk because of his recent injury record. Thomas Tuchel also has an array of options in the wide roles, so Hazard would add to his selection headache, however it would be a good problem to have. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35318672
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Stance Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

    49 seconds ago
    1006963137
    News

    Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Could Have Rejoined Chelsea in 2016 & 2017

    20 minutes ago
    pjimage (33)
    News

    'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35197848
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Trying to Reach Agreement' With Chelsea Over Reece James Transfer

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35464408
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

    1 hour ago
    Hazard
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Enter 'Informal' Talks With Real Madrid Over Eden Hazard

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35377818
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Could Earn 'Succulent Bonus' if He Rejects Chelsea to Join Real Madrid

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (32)
    News

    Report: Reece James & Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea's Clash With Brentford

    2 hours ago