SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Rennes captain Damien Da Silva hints that Edouard Mendy is on his way to Chelsea this summer

Matt Debono

Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has hinted that Chelsea target Edouard Mendy will leave the club this summer. 

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from Frank Lampard's side and in particular technical director Petr Cech. 

Mendy is believed to be on the verge of joining Chelsea this summer and is expected to complete his move by the end of the week ahead of the Blues' season commencing on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion. 

Chelsea are expected to pay an initial £18 million for the Senegalese goalkeeper, however with add-ons and bonuses, the fee could reach £25 million. 

43924197

But speaking to Telefoot, his current captain at Rennes, Da Silva, has all but confirmed Mendy's departure this summer.

"We are a little selfish, we don’t want to lose Edouard Mendy but it’s part of football and the transfer market. 

"He’s a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him." 

Mendy will provide competition to Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks after the Spaniard received heavy criticism last season and was subsequently dropped by Lampard on more than one occasion, including for the final few games of the 2019/20 season. 

He will become the Blues' eighth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michy Batshuayi confirms he is set to join Crystal Palace on loan

Michy Batshuayi confirms he will join Crystal Palace on loan for 2020/21 season

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 at Chelsea next season

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea, which is currently occupied by Fikayo Tomori.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva heads to London for first time since Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed

Thiago Silva and his family are flying to London for the first time since the Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi to extend Chelsea contract before joining Crystal Palace on loan

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is set to sign a new one-year contract at the club before heading to Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz will 'almost certainly' start for Chelsea in Premier League opener vs Brighton

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'almost certain' to start for Chelsea in their Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion next Monday.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Chelsea could end up paying £25M for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the fee in which the Blues could end up paying has been revealed.

Matt Debono

'Expectations are going to go up hugely next year' at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has accepted that expectations will increase next season following their bumper summer transfer window.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United will 'take good care' of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'very close' to completing £18M deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater provides update on Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has indicated that he is on his way out of the club this summer.

Matt Debono