Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has hinted that Chelsea target Edouard Mendy will leave the club this summer.

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from Frank Lampard's side and in particular technical director Petr Cech.

Mendy is believed to be on the verge of joining Chelsea this summer and is expected to complete his move by the end of the week ahead of the Blues' season commencing on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea are expected to pay an initial £18 million for the Senegalese goalkeeper, however with add-ons and bonuses, the fee could reach £25 million.

But speaking to Telefoot, his current captain at Rennes, Da Silva, has all but confirmed Mendy's departure this summer.

"We are a little selfish, we don’t want to lose Edouard Mendy but it’s part of football and the transfer market.

"He’s a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him."



Mendy will provide competition to Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks after the Spaniard received heavy criticism last season and was subsequently dropped by Lampard on more than one occasion, including for the final few games of the 2019/20 season.

He will become the Blues' eighth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

