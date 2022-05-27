Skip to main content

Report: £45M Transfer Fee Required for Brighton's Marc Cucurella Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea have been told that they will need to pay at least £45 million if they want to sign Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, according to reports. 

Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be on their way out of the Blues in the summer, with the Spaniards being linked with moves to Barcelona. 

Ben Chilwell made his return to the side at left wing-back in the final game of the season against Watford after an ACL injury, with Chelsea potentially looking to sign another option for the position. 

According to the Sun, Thomas Tuchel's side will need to pay a fee of around £45 million should they wish to sign Cucurella.

The 23-year-old has thoroughly impressed during his first season in the Premier League, making 39 appearances in all competitions for Brighton this season.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be showing interest in the left-back, having only moved from Getafe last summer.

Cucurella is said to be showing loyalty to the Seagulls, although it is 'hard to dismiss' interest from City after they were crowned Premier League Champions on Sunday.

With Chelsea set to be under the new ownership of Todd Boehly in the coming days, the Blues will be ready to operate in the transfer market ahead of next season.

Tuchel is set to be given a budget of around £200 million for the summer, with Boehly being told that the majority of the budget will be used on the squad's defence.

The German boss is also believed to want four new defenders brought into the club ahead of the new campaign.

