Report: 5 Free Transfers Chelsea Could Make This Summer

Chelsea are spending a lot of money under the reign of Todd Boehly, and that could eventually become a problem with financial fair play in the future. Free transfers could eventually be a route they go down.

There are a number of highly talented players Chelsea could move for in the summer transfer window to sign on a free. The club have already looked at some of them and it may be something that actually happens in June.

Here are five free transfers Chelsea could look to make in the summer window.

Youssoufa Moukoko is a free agent in June but looks set for Newcastle. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Youssoufa Moukoko:

Chelsea have actually been trying to make this deal happen but they are unfortunately currently second favourites to Newcastle United. Moukoko is out of contract for Borussia Dortmund in June and is not signing a new deal.

The Blue's may try again for the German, but Newcastle's £150,000-a week deal is winning the battle as things stand.

Chelsea have not ruled out a move for Leandro Trossard who is a free agent in June. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Leandro Trossard:

Another deal Chelsea have looked into and are refusing to rule out happening. Trossard is not currently a priority for Chelsea but there is interest in the player. The Blue's could return to the deal in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur also have genuine interest in Trossard, and it could end up being a battle by the two London clubs in June to see who can sign the Belgian.

Youri Tielemans:

Youri Tielemans could be an interesting option for Chelsea on a free. IMAGO / Action Plus

Midfield is an area Chelsea desperately need to strengthen, and beating Arsenal to the signing of Youri Tielemans could be something they look to do. Tielemans is a tempo setter in midfield and Chelsea will lack that when Jorginho leaves.

Arsenal have had interest in Tielemans for a number of months so it could again come down to battle for the player if Chelsea decide it's a move they want to make.

An unlikely target, but one that could make sense for Chelsea. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Karim Benzema:

A long shot due to his age and the chances of him signing a new deal with Madrid before his contract runs out in June, but it would be nice to see at least one season of Karim Benzema in the Premier League.

Chelsea are likely going to focus on youth going forward, but having a player who's won it all like Benzema in the dressing room is not something to turn your nose up to.

Milan Skriniar is out of contract for Inter Milan in June. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Milan Skriniar

A player Chelsea have had a lot of interest in over the last few months, and he has still not signed a new deal with Inter Milan. Skriniar would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea and would add some much needed steel to their defence.

There are chances he signs a new deal before his contract expires in June but right now it's an interesting option for Chelsea to look at.

Read More Chelsea Stories: