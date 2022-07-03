Skip to main content

Report: €70M Offer Expected In 'Coming Days' From Chelsea For Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

It seems that Chelsea's reported pursuit of central defender Matthijs de Ligt is picking up, with Juventus reportedly expecting an offer from the West London side imminently.  

Having been reportedly earmarked as the replacement for German Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea appear keen to close their first transfer of the window, with a bid reportedly set to be lodged for the defender in the next few days.  

Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato has reported today that an offer over €70M is expected by Juventus next week. With CEO Maurizio Arrivabene having said recently de Ligt wishes to depart, this bid will likely leave the Dutchman one step closer to West London.

In the same report, Aouna also claimed that negotiations have been 'deemed positive' between the defender's agent and Chelsea. This makes personal terms seem a formality, so all that is left is to agree to terms with Juventus, who are open to a sale on their terms.  

Being only 22 years old but having been playing top-flight football for several years, de Ligt has the potential to revolutionize Chelsea's backline. This will appeal to manager Thomas Tuchel, who has built his success at Chelsea around his defense.  

With interest in previous top target Jules Kounde waning, the Blues are zeroing in on Matthijs de Ligt and we may see serious movement on this transfer in the coming weeks with this reported imminent bid.

