Report: '99% Agreement' for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen to Join Barcelona

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is already '99%' on his way to Barcelona after the Danish centre-back gave his verbal OK to join the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked all season with a move to Barcelona.

Recent reports suggested that a deal for the player, alongside Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta was 'practically done', so the move has been in the works for a while.

As per journalist Gerard Romero, there is a '99% agreement' in place for Andreas Christensen to join Barcelona at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The report should not come as a shock to most Chelsea fans, considering a move has been anticipated for several months now but Thomas Tuchel will still be desperate to keep his hands on him.

Both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich had shown interest in the centre-back in the past, but Barcelona currently appear to be leading the race for the Danish defender's signature.

In his stead, the European champions are looking at getting Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde among their ranks as they hope to bolster their defensive strengths ahead of the upcoming season.

Christensen has featured a total of 26 times so far this season for the Blues and has been pivotal in his side's defence under manager Thomas Tuchel.

So far this season, Chelsea have only lost in three matches that the Danish centre-back has featured in, with the losses coming to the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and West Ham.

Tuchel will be keen to hold onto him at all costs, should he stand a chance.

