Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close

(Photo by Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kante getting a contract extension at Chelsea is currently not deemed close.

N'Golo Kante is a player that truly defied belief since joining Chelsea, and even long before that during his time and Premier League title win against the odds at Leicester under Claudio Ranieri.

The player has changed the way the defensive midfield position had been viewed, and at times during the last few seasons it has seemed as though Chelsea have had an extra man on the pitch with the Frenchman in midfield.

But age catches up on everyone, and Chelsea are not currently felt to be pushing to extend the player's contract.

N'Golo Kante

A contract extension for N'Golo Kante is not currently close.

According to Ben Jacobs, a contract extension for Kante is not considered close. There have been a number of suitors for the player lately including Juventus, who did want Jorginho first.

Graham Potter will assess the player, and see how he can fit into the team if he can keep fit. But the question is on whether he can keep fit. Age and injuries seem to be affecting Kante more than ever, and that combination mixed with being one of the clubs highest earners might mean parting ways could be beneficial.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter will assess N'Golo Kante's situation.

It will be one to watch out for. N'Golo Kante may return from injury and hit form and fitness we've not seen before, but history does say that's unlikely. 

Graham Potter will take his time and assess the situation, hoping he can come out with the best solution for Chelsea football club at this time.

