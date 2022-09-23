Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close
N'Golo Kante is a player that truly defied belief since joining Chelsea, and even long before that during his time and Premier League title win against the odds at Leicester under Claudio Ranieri.
The player has changed the way the defensive midfield position had been viewed, and at times during the last few seasons it has seemed as though Chelsea have had an extra man on the pitch with the Frenchman in midfield.
But age catches up on everyone, and Chelsea are not currently felt to be pushing to extend the player's contract.
According to Ben Jacobs, a contract extension for Kante is not considered close. There have been a number of suitors for the player lately including Juventus, who did want Jorginho first.
Read More
Graham Potter will assess the player, and see how he can fit into the team if he can keep fit. But the question is on whether he can keep fit. Age and injuries seem to be affecting Kante more than ever, and that combination mixed with being one of the clubs highest earners might mean parting ways could be beneficial.
It will be one to watch out for. N'Golo Kante may return from injury and hit form and fitness we've not seen before, but history does say that's unlikely.
Graham Potter will take his time and assess the situation, hoping he can come out with the best solution for Chelsea football club at this time.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea