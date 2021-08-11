Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Abraham Asks for Extension to Decide Chelsea Future Amid Roma Interest

The striker wants more time.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham wants to 'ponder' his decision about his future as AS Roma are interested in signing the striker, according to reports.

With Romelu Lukaku set to sign for the Blues, Abraham could be on his way out.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Abraham has asked for an extension to decide his Chelsea future as AS Roma step up their pursuit to bring in the forward.

sipa_34410655

The 23-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Lukaku's deal is on the verge of being announced and Abraham's future is close to be resolved as AS Roma have put in a bid for the striker.

Fellow Serie A club Atalanta have also expressed interest in Abraham after scheduling a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the potential transfer.

Tammy bye

Arsenal are also interested in bringing the forward in and it is believed that the London side would be Abraham's preferred destination.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently.

However, with Roma making an approach for Abraham, he will now take a few days to consider his options before deciding on his future.

It is unclear as to where Chelsea would prefer Abraham to go this summer but a move abroad could be more preferable with Chelsea's number 9 possibly linking up with former Blue Jose Mourinho in Rome.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tammy confused
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Asks for Extension to Decide Chelsea Future Amid Roma Interest

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Sevilla Director Makes Jules Kounde to Chelsea Transfer Hint

trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
Transfer News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Preparing to Leave Chelsea on Loan

zouma tuchel
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Re-Open Negotiations With Kurt Zouma Amid Chelsea's Jules Kounde Interest

Mendy AC
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals That He 'Couldn't Refuse' Chelsea Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

sipa_33741298
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Sasa Kalajdzic Despite Romelu Lukaku Signing

E8cZ6KZX0AM5ax5
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen to Return for Super Cup Final

E8WA5PfWUAAzd4P
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup