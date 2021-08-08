Report: Tammy Abraham is Atalanta's 'Main Target' as AS Roma And Arsenal Are 'Low Chance' Alternatives

Several clubs are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer with AS Roma and Arsenal being 'low chance' alternatives for the forward whilst Atalanta see the forward as their 'main target', according to reports in Italy.

Abraham is set to depart Stamford Bridge once Chelsea announce the signing of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

As per Angelo Mangiante, Arsenal and AS Roma are 'low chance' alternatives whilst Abraham remains Atalanta's 'main target'.

It has been reported that Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side 'will try' for the Chelsea striker this summer but expect him to be expensive.

Chelsea have set a £40 million price tag on the forward, who is also attracting attention from Arsenal, who have a low chance of signing the forward.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently.

Atalanta have targeted Abraham as their 'main target' according to the Italian journalist, to replace the outgoing Duvan Zapata.

Chelsea have started a transfer domino effect by signing Lukaku from Inter Milan. Inter will now go after Atalanta striker Zapata and in turn Atalanta will try to replace Zapata with Abraham.

The Serie A club have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the potential transfer of Abraham as the Blues could demand €40 million for the Cobham graduate.

It is unclear as to where Chelsea would prefer Abraham to go this summer but a move abroad could be more preferable as Atalanta step up the chase for Abraham.



