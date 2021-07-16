Report: Tammy Abraham Value Revealed Amid Premier League Interest

The value of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been revealed amid Premier League interest in the striker, according to reports.

Abraham is set to leave Chelsea this summer, with Aston Villa, Arsenal and West Ham showing interest in the Blues striker.

As per the Mirror, Abraham is valued at £50 million by Chelsea.

This has been revealed after Chelsea proprosed Abraham in exchange for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The Blues valued the striker at £50 million and were hoping to include the 23-year-old in a deal for the Norwegian.

The sale of Abraham will free up space in the squad for Haaland, with Olivier Giroud also set to leave Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich is ready to fund the move but Dortmund aren't ready to let him go this year, and want Haaland for a further season - however a massive bid could see the Germans tempted to cash in this summer due to a release clause next year.

But the 20-year-old's £68 million release clause doesn't become active until next summer, therefore seeing his price-tag at an eye-watering price of £150 million this year.

However, Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted their plans are for Haaland to stay at the club.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season." he said.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa would not move for the forward, who spent a period on loan at the club in 2019, due to the high asking price for Abraham.

West Ham United have shown interest in the striker but may not be able to afford Abraham this summer, therefore Arsenal could be the ideal destination for the forward.

