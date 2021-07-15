Report: Arsenal Showing Interest in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is attracting interest from London rivals Arsenal, according to reports.

The Blues have offered Abraham to a host of clubs as they wish to offload the academy graduate in the pursuit of a new striker.

As per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in Abraham who is available for transfer this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have already rejected a bid from Besiktas for the 23-year-old whilst Crystal Palace , West Ham United and Leicester City are also interested in the striker.

Having been valued at £40 million by Chelsea, it is believed that slightly less than this will secure his services next season with bids within the region of £30-35 million set to tempt Chelsea into selling.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa would not move for the forward, who spent a period on loan at the club in 2019, due to the high asking price for Abraham.

Borussia Dortmund have dismissed talks about Abraham being offered in a deal for Erling Haaland this summer, so Chelsea must find a different destination for the forward.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will be looking to sell Tammy Abraham rather than send him on loan as the striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to attempt to bring in Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer - meaning Arsenal have a real chance in landing the striker.

Chelsea are not scared to do business with the Gunners as David Luiz, Willian and Petr Cech have all moved to North London from Chelsea in recent years.

However, it is likely that Arsenal would have to sell players first in order to afford a package to bring Abraham to the Emirates this summer.

