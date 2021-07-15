Report: Arsenal Showing Interest in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Abraham Wanted by Arsenal Amid West Ham Interest

The transfer saga continues.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is attracting interest from London rivals Arsenal, according to reports.

The Blues have offered Abraham to a host of clubs as they wish to offload the academy graduate in the pursuit of a new striker.

As per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in Abraham who is available for transfer this summer.

Tammy chom

Chelsea have already rejected a bid from Besiktas for the 23-year-old whilst Crystal Palace , West Ham United and Leicester City are also interested in the striker.

Having been valued at £40 million by Chelsea, it is believed that slightly less than this will secure his services next season with bids within the region of £30-35 million set to tempt Chelsea into selling.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa would not move for the forward, who spent a period on loan at the club in 2019, due to the high asking price for Abraham.

Borussia Dortmund have dismissed talks about Abraham being offered in a deal for Erling Haaland this summer, so Chelsea must find a different destination for the forward.

Tammy training

Chelsea will be looking to sell Tammy Abraham rather than send him on loan as the striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to attempt to bring in Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer - meaning Arsenal have a real chance in landing the striker.

Chelsea are not scared to do business with the Gunners as David Luiz, Willian and Petr Cech have all moved to North London from Chelsea in recent years.

However, it is likely that Arsenal would have to sell players first in order to afford a package to bring Abraham to the Emirates this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland Showing 'No Indication' of Dortmund Departure Despite Chelsea Interest

Tammy cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Showing Interest in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

EobWPELW4AEpiYQ
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Lose Youngster Amid Premier League Interest

sipa_34091329
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Talks Over Federico Chiesa Declined by Juventus

sipa_32572647
News

Report: Why Chelsea Made the Decision to Sell Marc Guehi This Summer

pjimage (2)
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reject Chelsea Proposed Swap Deals For Erling Haaland

sipa_33005048
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Include Sell-On and Matching Rights Clause in Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Move

sipa_32830020
Transfer News

Report: Marc Guehi Bid 'Too Good to Refuse' for Chelsea as Defender is Set for Permanent Switch