Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are no longer interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech will have popped up on a lot of teams radars for the first time after his World Cup performances the past few weeks, but he has reportedly dropped off some at the same time.

AC Milan have had interest in Ziyech since the summer, but that interest is no longer there according to reports. Ziyech is still set to leave Chelsea, but is may not be to Milan now.

The Italian club are looking at other targets.

Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan want a different type of player to Hakim Ziyech.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are no longer interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, and they have other players they are more interested in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There were chances for Ziyech to join Chelsea in the summer but the Blue's wanted a permanent deal and Milan did not want to pay the fee they were setting. Ajax had a similar issue.

Milan have now reportedly turned their attention elsewhere and will no longer pursue the signature of Hakim Ziyech. This could be a blow to Chelsea's Rafael Leao pursuit.

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech will still be expected to leave Chelsea.

A possible swap deal could have softened the blow of Chelsea taking Leao and lowered the overall transfer fee they would have to pay, Milan losing interest now tears that plan apart.

Ziyech is still expected to leave but it will no longer be Milan he leaves for. Ajax may come back in for their former player and try entice him to Amsterdam again.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Mason Mount
Transfer News

Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount & Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Have Good Chances To Keep Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana Injured In Friendly Match With Brentford

By Dylan McBennett
Matheus Cunha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos

By Dylan McBennett
Youri Tielemans
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not In Race For Arsenal Target Youri Tielemans

By Dylan McBennett
Piero Hincapie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Scouting Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Monitoring Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett