Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech will have popped up on a lot of teams radars for the first time after his World Cup performances the past few weeks, but he has reportedly dropped off some at the same time.

AC Milan have had interest in Ziyech since the summer, but that interest is no longer there according to reports. Ziyech is still set to leave Chelsea, but is may not be to Milan now.

The Italian club are looking at other targets.

AC Milan want a different type of player to Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are no longer interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, and they have other players they are more interested in.

There were chances for Ziyech to join Chelsea in the summer but the Blue's wanted a permanent deal and Milan did not want to pay the fee they were setting. Ajax had a similar issue.

Milan have now reportedly turned their attention elsewhere and will no longer pursue the signature of Hakim Ziyech. This could be a blow to Chelsea's Rafael Leao pursuit.

Hakim Ziyech will still be expected to leave Chelsea. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

A possible swap deal could have softened the blow of Chelsea taking Leao and lowered the overall transfer fee they would have to pay, Milan losing interest now tears that plan apart.

Ziyech is still expected to leave but it will no longer be Milan he leaves for. Ajax may come back in for their former player and try entice him to Amsterdam again.

