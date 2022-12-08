Report: AC Milan Are Ready To Bid For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has been one of the standout players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it has been a showcase of the true talent the Chelsea winger possesses inside. He has been magnificent for Morocco.

AC Milan have been interested in Ziyech since the summer, long before this impressive run of form, but are now ready to make an official bid to try and land the Chelsea winger.

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in the way of Ziyech leaving the club.

AC Milan are ready to make a loan bid for Hakim Ziyech.

According to Gazetta in Italy, AC Milan are ready to make an opening loan bid for Hakim Ziyech, with an option to buy of around €15million.

Chelsea wanted to sell Ziyech in the summer, but were only interested in a straight permanent deal. Milan wanted a loan. The deal broke down and Ziyech remained at Chelsea.

The club are still willing to sell Ziyech, and a deal with an option to buy may suit them more than one without.

Ziyech's performances in the World Cup as good as they have been are unlikely to chance Chelsea's view on his future at the club. The future plans are already in place.

AC Milan are the one team fighting for Ziyech right now, but that could chance in the coming weeks. Especially if Morocco get past Portugal in the quarter-final.

