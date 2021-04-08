Report: AC Milan begin work to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on permanent basis

Fikayo Tomori has 'fully convinced' AC Milan and they have now begun work on securing him from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old arrived at Milan in January on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, but the move included an option for the Rossoneri to buy him this summer on a permanent basis.

The deal, which was negotiated with Chelsea, is believed to be worth around £25 million plus add-ons, which has been touted as 'high' by Milan officials.

Tomori's performances at Milan since his switch to Italy have been exemplary and it has seen him displace club captain Alessio Romagnoli in the side.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

And now it's likely that Tomori will stay at Milan as another report, this time from Calciomercato, claim that he has 'fully convinced' Milan that they should sign him permanently this summer.

It also suggests that directors 'Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini are already at work trying to get a discount from Chelsea on the option to buy fee' agreed back in January.

Tomori was asked back in March about his future in Italy but wanted to remain focused on what is in his control and will leave his future until the summer.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience," he said last month.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube