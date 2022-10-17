Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Confident Of New Rafael Leao Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Report: AC Milan Confident Of New Rafael Leao Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

AC Milan are confident of Rafael Leao signing a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.

Rafael Leao is a player Chelsea want, but time is certainly running out to get him. An approach may need to be made soon for the Portuguese winger, with the possibility of him signing a new deal at AC Milan growing by the minute.

Manchester United have joined the race, but both clubs may have to miss out on the player, who AC Milan believe could sign a new deal in the coming weeks.

Rafael Leao's father was at the Ballon D'or Gala tonight, and was expected to speak with the club about a new deal.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan confident of Rafael Leao signing a new deal.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan director Frederic Massara spoke tonight regarding Rafael Leao and the possibility of him signing a new deal. Massara as positive about the possibilities, and said that he would speak to Rafael Leao's father over dinner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking at the gala in Paris, AC Milan director Massara had this to say,

“We’re confident to reach an agreement with Leão and extend his contract. We’ll try to find a solution to proceed with Rafa for long time”

“His father’s here tonight, we’ll speak during the dinner”.

Chelsea will have to move quick before a deal to sign a new contract is done, or they will miss losing out on a player they have had interest in for a long time.

Milan rejected £80million from Chelsea on deadline day, and would likely want more for the player now.

Read More Chelsea Stories

N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Has Serious Chances To Leave Chelsea Next June

By Dylan McBennett
Sam Kerr vs West Ham
News

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

By Melissa Edwards
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Interested In Bringing Leandro Trossard To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount Chelsea
News

Mason Mount Reacts To Breaking His Goal Drought

By Melissa Edwards
Kepa
News

Kepa On His Return To Form And The Squad Warming To Potter

By Luka Foley
Kepa
News

Kepa And Mason Mount Included In WhoScored's Premier League Team Of The Week

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa
Transfer News

Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer

By Dylan McBennett