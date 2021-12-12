Report: AC Milan Target Christensen & Rudiger for January Transfer Window Swoop

AC Milan are targetting Chelsea centre-back pair Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger for the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

This report comes after Danish defender Simon Kjaer picked up a knee injury in the opening minutes of his side's clash with Genoa.

Both Christensen and Rudiger are out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and have been linked with several clubs.

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, via Sempre Milan, Milan are looking to turn once again to Chelsea as they look to reinforce their defence.

The Rossoneri brought in Fikayo Tomori from the Blues in the summer following a long loan deal that saw him make 22 appearances for the side over the second half of last season.

Both Christensen and Rudiger have been linked with several clubs given their situation.

It was previously reported, by Fabrizio Romano, that Milan were anticipating Christensen to sign a contract extension in west London.

Thomas Tuchel has been eager for his Danish defender to sign an extension to his current contract, firing a message to the 25-year-old that he must 'walk the talk'.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said. "He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club."

There are, however, growing reports around London that Rudiger is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season, with a number of clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, interested in the German international.

