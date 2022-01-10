Skip to main content
Report: AC Milan Considering Loan Move for Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr

AC Milan are considering making a loan swoop for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr this month, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was expected to leave on loan last summer but his Deadline Day move to Eintracht Frankfurt failed to materialise. 

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed," his agent Federico Pastorello told the Telegraph back in October.

imago1008985982h

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

He has gone onto make seven appearances under Thomas Tuchel this term, with only one coming in the Premier League. 

Read More

Now Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, report that due to his limited game and AC Milan being in need of a centre-back following the season-ending injury to Simon Kjaer, Sarr is among a list of potential defensive names for January.

He is joined by Nathan Ake of Manchester City and Manchester United's Eric Bailly.

imago1009019115h

However, the Rossoneri have already been handed a major setback in any pursuit of Sarr. Chelsea, due to their defensive availability problems of late, will not allow the Frenchman to depart in January in order to cope with the constant disruption at the back. 

This will come as a blow for Sarr, who would hope he could get more game time this season, but Chelsea need him. Although he is unlikely to get the same number of minutes he'd crave out on loan, opportunities will continue at Stamford Bridge between now and the end of the season.

