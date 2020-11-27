AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the January transfer window.

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving the club in the summer as he eyed game time ahead of the European Championships next summer with Germany.

Prior to last weekend's win against Newcastle, Rudiger had yet to make a Premier League start this season under Frank Lampard.

After not being able to force an exit, Rudiger said he was 'satisfied' with his position in the team now.

"I'm satisfied with how the situation has developed in the past weeks. Now I see myself as a permanent part of the team.

(Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I had a tough time, so I also checked other transfer options but I received positive signals from the coaching team."

Lampard was also full of praise for his performance against Newcastle, but now according to Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti, via Sempre Milan, AC Milan are interested in the defender.

The Italian side are targeting a new centre-back in January and have listed Rudiger as one of their candidates.

If Rudiger were to accept the offer, this could see Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen climb up the order in Lampard's selection thoughts.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, but no talks have been planned yet.

----------

