Report: AC Milan Could Move For Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

IMAGO / PA Images

AC Milan could move for Christian Pulisic if Rafael Leao leaves the club next season.

Rafael Leao could be set to leave AC Milan next summer if they cannot convince him to sign a new deal in the coming months, and the Italian giants have already started to identify some possible replacements for him at clubs around Europe.

Milan are interested in Christian Pulisic, and could offer him a chance at redemption in Italy after a turbulent time in London with Chelsea. Chelsea also have an interest in Leao, so a deal could be easily done between the two clubs in that case.

Pulisic is interested to see what life under Graham Potter is like, but if he can't find his feet, he may consider a move.

Christian Pulisic

AC Milan could move for Christian Pulisic.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, AC Milan will move for either Christian Pulisic or Noah Okafor if they are forced to sell Rafael Leao in the coming months.

The club are discussing a new contract with Rafael Leao with the hopes he will agree to sign, but are wary that things could go the other way. 

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could also be an option for Milan.

Pulisic and Okafor have been highlighted as possible replacements, as well as Hakim Ziyech, who is a target still under consideration by the club.

Milan will pocket around £100million for Leao, and a deal for Pulisic is unlikely to be a bank breaker. If Chelsea decided to push for Rafael Leao, it would be no surprise to see a player plus cash deal suggested.

