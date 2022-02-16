Report: AC Milan Could Terminate Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Loan Spell Early

AC Milan could terminate the loan deal of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in Italy.

The 27-year-old embarked on loan to the San Siro at the beginning of the season but has struggled for game time.

As per Calciomercato.com via Sempre Milan, Bakayoko's futureis hanging in the balance.

The report states that Bakayoko is ‘one of the few out of tune notes of Milan’s season’ as they sit top of the Serie A table, chasing the Scudetto.

Calcio Mercato continue to state that the midfielder is struggling to adapt to the style of play that Stefano Pioli has implemented, leading to dramatically decreased playing time.

Therefore, he could return to Chelsea sooner than expected after signing a two-year loan deal at the San Siro, where he previously shined.

It was previously reported that Bakayoko needs to 'do more to impress and convince Milan' in his second spell at the Serie A side.

The Serie A side have an option to buy included in Bakayoko's deal but as things stand this is far away from happening as Chelsea could be forced to find their loanee yet another new club as his career has stagnated.

Bakayoko renewed his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer but now the Blues will have their work cut out to find potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

