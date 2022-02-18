AC Milan could terminate the loan of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Rossoneri last summer on an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy the Frenchman on a permanent basis at the end of the loan spell.

Bakayoko has made 17 appearances for Milan so far this season in all competitions, but has been extremely underwhelming which has seen the Italian side reconsider his future at the San Siro.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As per SportMediaset, via Sempre Milan, Bakayoko could return to Chelsea this summer, a year early from his agreed 2023 planned return.

His spell in Italy this season has been dubbed 'disappointing' and now his loan deal could be terminated early.

His obligation price is €15 million and it's been labelled 'crazy' to think AC Milan would trigger the option to buy clause following his performances.

Bakayoko has been left on the bench as an unused substitute in their last three Serie A matches.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea extended Bakayoko's deal until 2024 before he left on loan in order to receive a transfer free for the midfielder who arrived from AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported £40 million.

Thomas Tuchel has a whole host of midfielders returning from loan spells this summer, with Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour returning from their respective loans at Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

But it's unlikely Bakayoko will play any part in Chelsea's future plans and if he were to return, they may have to take a hit on the transfer fee to get him off the books for good for a fresh start for both player and club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube